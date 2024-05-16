Pakistan successfully test-fires new rocket system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistani army conducted a successful training launch of the Fatah-II guided rocket system with a range of 400 km on Wednesday, the military said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army said in the statement."Equipped with the state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory, and maneuverable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision," the ISPR added.The rocket system is being inducted in Pakistan's artillery divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets, the statement said.Fatah-II will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of the Pakistan Army's conventional arsenal, it said.

News.Az