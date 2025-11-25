Iran-Pakistan trade aims for $10B target

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called for the removal of existing obstacles and the facilitation of economic interactions with Pakistan, stating that the goal of increasing trade to $10 billion is achievable.

Ali Larijani met in Islamabad with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, for discussions, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest significant regional developments and emphasized the need for collective action by Islamic countries to address shared challenges. Both parties agreed that the Islamic world requires practical measures, broad coordination, and cohesive cooperation to manage regional crises—particularly addressing the threat posed by the Israeli regime to Islamic countries.

Referring to the longstanding ties between the two countries, Larijani described elevating Iran-Pakistan relations to a strategic level as a necessity. He noted that the economic capacities of the two countries could operate far beyond the current level. He called for removing existing obstacles and facilitating economic interactions, and considered the target of raising trade to $10 billion achievable.

In another part of the talks, both sides identified Palestine as one of the main focal points for Islamic cooperation, emphasizing unity, convergence, and joint focus by Tehran and Islamabad in supporting the Palestinian people.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two officials expressed their readiness to continue regular consultations and to pursue the practical implementation of agreements.

Earlier upon his arrival in Islamabad, Larijani said cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad across various fields strengthens regional peace and stability, highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role.

He said, “Pakistan is an important country in the region and has a privileged position in terms of influencing the security situation in the region.”

Hailing “deep and historical” relations between the countries, he added, “Today, in the changing conditions of the region, cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields can contribute to regional peace and stability.”

He hoped that these issues would be addressed in the talks he would have during his visit to Pakistan.

Before leaving for Islamabad, Larijani wrote on his X account on Monday that he was traveling to Pakistan, “our friendly and brotherly country in the region.”

Referring to Pakistan’s support for Iran during the US-Israeli aggression in June, he added, “Iranians do not forget that during the 12-day war by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Pakistani nation stood by the Iranian nation.”

News.Az