Pakistan urges its nationals to leave Lebanon amid tensions in Mideast

Pakistan on Tuesday advised its citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalations in the Middle East, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency .

"In view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice," said an advisory issued by the Foreign Ministry.All Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while commercial flights remain available, the advisory added."Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas. They are also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut," it concluded.Already escalated due to cross-border hostilities, friction between Hezbollah and Israel has grown worse since July 30, when Tel Aviv killed senior military commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut.Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran the following day. Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination, while Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied responsibility.Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against the killing of Shukr as cross-border fire between the two sides continued to rage, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed nearly 40,000 people since last October following an attack by Hamas.

