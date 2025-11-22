Pakistani army kill eight militants in NW province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation by the Pakistani army in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The operation was conducted on Friday on reports about the presence of militants in Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said in a statement.

The troops engaged the militants' hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed, the statement added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site, the ISPR said.

The killed militants had been involved in attacks on security forces, law enforcement personnel and civilians, the ISPR added.

The military said the operation reflects the intensified intelligence-driven actions to restrict militant movement, dismantle their networks and prevent reorganizing efforts.

