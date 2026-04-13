Pakistan reaffirms interest in joining BRICS

Pakistan has reiterated its interest in joining BRICS and is hoping to secure broader international support for its bid, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Tirmizi described BRICS as an emerging platform in the global economic landscape and expressed hope that Pakistan’s intention to join the group would receive wider global backing.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Business Recorder newspaper reported that India is opposed to Pakistan’s accession to BRICS. However, the report also noted that increasing diplomatic and political support from Russia, China, and other member states could improve the likelihood of Pakistan’s application being approved.

In November 2023, Pakistan’s then-ambassador to Russia announced that the country had formally applied for BRICS membership.

In September 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated that Moscow supports Islamabad’s bid to join the group.