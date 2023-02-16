Pakistani PM visits Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has reached Türkiye to express solidarity with the Turkish people following the recent earthquake, News.az reports.

According to details, Pakistan’s ambassador to Türkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid and senior officials of the Turkish government received PM Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival.

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider accompanied the prime minister.

News.Az