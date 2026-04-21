Paramount revamps app with short videos to boost growth

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Paramount Skydance is reshaping its Paramount+ streaming app to capture the growing demand for short-form video content and compete more directly with platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The company has launched a redesigned version of the app for iPhone users that prioritizes vertically scrolling short clips. These include sports highlights, CBS News segments, UFC moments, and movie and TV trailers, according to people familiar with the project, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The goal is to increase how often users open the app throughout the day by making the experience feel more like social media feeds rather than traditional streaming platforms.

Paramount is betting that frequent engagement could unlock new features in the future, such as real-time statistics during UFC events and interactive viewing tools, the sources said.

Streaming competition pushes Paramount to rethink strategy

Despite the redesign, Paramount still lags behind major streaming rivals. In the first quarter of the year, it accounted for just 2% of global streaming app usage, ranking behind leaders like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock, according to Sensor Tower data.

If HBO Max and Paramount+ are combined under the planned Warner Bros Discovery deal, the merged platform would become the fourth-largest streaming service globally.

Meanwhile, YouTube continues to dominate mobile video consumption, with 59 times more users than Paramount+, according to Apptopia.

Industry executives say Paramount may also explore partnerships with digital creators and influencers or expand into “micro dramas”—short, episodic stories designed for mobile viewing.

Competitors are already moving in a similar direction. Netflix is investing in video podcasts featuring personalities such as Pete Davidson, Michael Irvin, and Brian Williams. Amazon Prime Video has partnered with YouTube creator MrBeast for the reality series Beast Games.

“Everybody chases everybody,” said one Hollywood talent agent, describing the increasing overlap between streaming platforms and social media formats.

Another agent noted Paramount’s connection to TikTok through shared investor Larry Ellison, though both Paramount and TikTok say no formal partnership exists.







News.Az