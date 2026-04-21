Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depots, fuel sites in new wave of attacks

Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depots, fuel sites in new wave of attacks

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Ukrainian forces carried out a series of overnight strikes targeting Russian ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, military equipment, and logistics infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The attacks reportedly hit both occupied territories and areas deep inside Russia, causing fires and damage across multiple regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian strikes destroyed ammunition depots in Maryanivka and Lisne in the occupied Donetsk region, as well as in Aidar in the occupied Luhansk region. A fuel and lubricants storage facility near Aidar was also reported destroyed.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces said they struck a Russian command post near Novopavlivka, targeting operational military coordination sites.

Additional strikes were reported inside Russia, including a military equipment and weapons concentration area near Klimovo in the Bryansk region.

Supply depots were also hit in Persianovsky in the Rostov region and Novomykolaivka in occupied Kherson, disrupting Russian logistics networks.

Damage assessments and casualty figures are still being evaluated, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed continued strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

On April 17, Ukraine struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region, damaging storage tanks, processing units, and pipelines.

More recently, drones reportedly hit the Samara line-production-dispatch station, sparking a large fire and damaging multiple oil storage tanks.

Meanwhile, a fire at the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia has been burning for several days following a previous drone attack, highlighting ongoing pressure on Russian energy facilities.

The latest wave of strikes reflects Ukraine’s continued focus on weakening Russia’s military supply chains, fuel reserves, and command infrastructure as the war increasingly extends into rear areas and strategic industrial sites.

News.Az