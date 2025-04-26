Pakistani security forces eliminate 9 terrorists in Balochistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the country's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has confirmed.

The operation was conducted in the Khanoi Baba area of Pishin district following reports of terrorist presence, according to CTD. A firefight broke out during the raid, resulting in their deaths, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Security forces recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including automatic firearms, grenades, and ammunition.

"The killed individuals were linked to several acts of terrorism and had been under surveillance by law enforcement agencies," Shahid Rind, a spokesperson of the provincial government, told Xinhua. He said security had been tightened in the area and that investigations were ongoing.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti praised the CTD and law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.

"Security forces are playing a vital role in safeguarding Balochistan," Bugti said in a statement. "Those attempting to disrupt peace will not succeed."

News.Az