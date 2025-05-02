Pakistan’s Deputy PM meets EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, had a telephone conversation with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, Kaja Kallas, on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Premier apprised EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on recent regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless accusations and inflammatory propaganda, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He expressed strong concern over India’s decision to hold in abeyance Indus Waters Treaty - a clear violation of treaty obligations and international law. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s proposal for an independent and transparent investigation.

Kaja Kallas emphasized that both sides should exercise restraint and underscored the importance of dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region. Both sides also discussed Pakistan-EU relations.

