Pakistan’s police arrest 23 suspects in suicide bomb blast

Pakistan’s authorities have apprehended 23 suspects, including police officers, in connection with the bomb blast at a mosque in Pakistan’s city of Peshawar, the AFP news agency reported on Wednesday, citing local law enforcement sources.

"We have also detained police officers as part of an investigation into how explosives could have ended up in a restricted area," the source said.

Among the 23 detainees are residents of Peshawar as well as people coming from the areas bordering Afghanistan.

On Monday, a suicide bomber set off an explosive device during a noon prayer in the crowded mosque. According to the latest update, 101 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded. Moreover, most of those killed were police officers. Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP, outlawed in Pakistan and linked with the Taliban movement, which is banned in Russia) took responsibility for the blast.

