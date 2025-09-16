Yandex metrika counter

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Israel turning Gaza City into a 'mass graveyard' - VIDEO

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Israel turning Gaza City into a 'mass graveyard' - VIDEO
Photo: EPA

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of turning Gaza City into “a mass graveyard,” warning that the ongoing invasion risks the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

In a statement shared on X, the ministry said Israeli officials were “boasting” about the ground offensive while carrying out “deliberate targeting of civilians,” forcing nearly a million Palestinians into what it described as “a tight circle of death,” News.Az reports.

 

The ministry condemned what it called the “failure” of international diplomacy to halt the war, describing it as “suspicious and unjustified.”

It urged urgent international intervention to stop the assault, protect civilians, prevent mass displacement, ensure the release of hostages and prisoners, and secure the delivery of humanitarian aid in line with the New York Declaration.

Israel has said the offensive is aimed at dismantling Hamas and regaining control of Gaza City, the largest urban center in the enclave.


