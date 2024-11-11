Palestinian president calls for Israel's suspension from UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for Israel's suspension from the United Nations unless it complies with international law, honors its commitments, and ends its actions against the Palestinian people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Speaking at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Abbas emphasised that the occupation's crimes necessitate collective action to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 2,735, which calls for a halt to aggression, secured humanitarian access and withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza.Abbas called for increased Arab and Islamic solidarity in light of the international community's failure to prevent the ongoing aggression and the genocidal war faced by Palestinians for over a year.He also urged nations worldwide to reassess their relations with the occupation and halt normalization with it given its continued violations of international law and the targeting of the UNRWA, in addition to implementing the UN General Assembly resolution calling on countries to impose sanctions on the Israeli occupation and define relations with it, as well as calling on it to end the occupation and stop settlement within one year, in accordance with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.The Palestinian president also called for supporting the international coalition to recognize the State of Palestine, obtain its full UN membership, implement the Arab Peace Initiative, and continue to mobilize international support to enable the State of Palestine to carry out its tasks in strengthening the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and protecting its national unity.

