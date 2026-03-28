KitKat Heist: 12 Tons of chocolate stolen in Europe

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A truck carrying more than 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars has disappeared in Europe, prompting concern over rising cargo theft across the continent, Swiss food giant Nestlé confirmed on Saturday.

According to the company, the vehicle was transporting 413,793 bars of a new KitKat range from central Italy to Poland. However, the shipment never reached its intended destination, and both the truck and its cargo remain missing, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Nestlé did not disclose the exact location where the truck vanished, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the disappearance is linked to an organised criminal network, though such thefts have been increasing across European supply chains in recent years.

In a separate statement, KitKat said the stolen products are traceable through a unique batch code system. The company noted that anyone attempting to scan the codes associated with the missing shipment would be directed to contact KitKat, a move aimed at limiting illegal resale and tracking the goods.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” the company said, highlighting the broader implications of the incident.

Industry analysts say the case underscores vulnerabilities in European logistics networks, particularly for high-demand consumer goods. With food products increasingly targeted due to their resale value and ease of distribution, companies are under pressure to strengthen tracking systems and security protocols.

The disappearance of such a large shipment not only represents a financial loss but also raises concerns about supply disruptions as the new KitKat range was set for wider European distribution. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

News.Az