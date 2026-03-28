Dubai deluge: Torrential rain triggers floods, paralyzes traffic and flights - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another heavy rainstorm struck the United Arab Emirates overnight into Friday, flooding roads throughout Dubai and prompting police, pumping crews, and recovery vehicles to take to the streets before dawn.

In several districts, water covered junctions, service roads and underpasses, leaving some motorists stranded and others abandoning their cars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Dubai’s Burj Khalifa struck by lightning - VIDEO

Floods in Baku: 33 evacuated amid heavy rain - VIDEO

Katie Price plans to ignore travel ban for second wedding with Lee Andrews

Bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, at least 24 dead

The flooding disrupted the morning commute in one of the Gulf’s busiest cities and again exposed how vulnerable low-lying urban roads can be when intense storms hit the desert metropolis.

Authorities across the United Arab Emirates have issued repeated weather warnings this week as unstable conditions spread across the country ahead of the summer heat.

Reports on Friday said more rain and storm activity could continue in parts of the UAE, while Dubai Airports warned travellers to expect possible delays.

Scientists and forecasters say such episodes remain unusual but are becoming harder to dismiss as one-off events, with short, violent downpours increasingly testing drainage systems, transport links and emergency response capacity.

News.Az