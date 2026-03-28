Musk’s “Terafab” plan faces hurdles as analysts downplay threat to TSMC

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A proposed semiconductor venture by Elon Musk is unlikely to pose a meaningful challenge to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the near term, with analysts pointing to significant execution risks, high costs and extended timelines.

According to Bank of America Securities, Musk’s concept for a vertically integrated “Terafab” facility reflects growing industry interest in controlling chip supply chains, but remains far from disrupting established leaders, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The proposed project would combine chip design, front-end manufacturing and back-end packaging within a single ecosystem, aiming to support technologies across Tesla, SpaceX and emerging artificial intelligence platforms.

High barriers to entry

Analysts note that building a competitive semiconductor foundry from scratch is among the most complex industrial challenges. Market leaders such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics benefit from decades of accumulated expertise, vast capital investment and deeply embedded supply chain ecosystems.

In contrast, Terafab would begin with limited manufacturing experience and lack critical infrastructure, including advanced electronic design automation tools and established intellectual property libraries.

These structural gaps are expected to slow development and complicate efforts to reach cutting-edge production standards.

Long timelines limit near-term impact

Even under optimistic assumptions, analysts estimate that bringing the facility online would take between three and five years. This includes construction, installation of highly specialised equipment and the lengthy process of product qualification.

As a result, large-scale production is unlikely before the end of the decade, with 2029 seen as the earliest realistic timeframe.

This extended timeline reduces the likelihood of Terafab affecting current market dynamics, particularly as demand for advanced semiconductors continues to accelerate.

Cost pressures undermine competitiveness

The financial scale of the project presents another major obstacle. Bank of America estimates that building an initial production capacity of around 100,000 wafers per month could require more than $60bn in capital expenditure.

Even if the facility reaches full utilisation, production costs are expected to exceed those of TSMC’s most advanced nodes. Analysts suggest wafer costs could be 30% to 50% higher, placing Terafab at a disadvantage in pricing.

This cost gap is compounded by TSMC’s economies of scale, long-standing customer relationships and highly optimised manufacturing processes.

Industry trend, limited disruption

While the proposal highlights a broader shift toward vertical integration in the semiconductor sector, analysts say its competitive impact will be limited in the near term.

TSMC’s technological leadership and consistent execution remain significant barriers for new entrants attempting to compete at the leading edge of chip manufacturing.

For now, Terafab is seen less as an immediate threat and more as a long-term strategic ambition, reflecting the increasing importance of semiconductors in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced computing.

News.Az