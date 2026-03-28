Wittkoff: Ilham Aliyev has completely transformed Azerbaijan - VİDEO

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Stephen Wittkoff, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, described Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a truly exceptional leader who has completely transformed the direction of his country’s development and could become a hope for the entire world.

Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Wittkoff highlighted President Ilham Aliyev among several prominent world leaders, News.az reports.

“In the world, there are many young but truly special leaders. And I believe they can become a source of hope for the entire world,” Wittkoff said.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump “is close to all of them,” and specifically singled out Ilham Aliyev: “Look at the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev — he has completely changed the direction of his country’s development.”

The US Special Envoy also noted that the “Council of Peace” truly brings together many people who share the same views. In addition to Aliyev, he named Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as other exceptional world leaders.

News.Az