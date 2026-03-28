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Middle East conflict enters decisive phase as markets brace for escalation risk

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Middle East conflict enters decisive phase as markets brace for escalation risk
Source: Reuters

The ongoing confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran is approaching what analysts describe as a critical decision window, with the coming days expected to determine whether tensions ease through limited diplomacy or escalate into a broader regional conflict.


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By Faig Mahmudov

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