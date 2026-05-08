Palestinian sisters seek help to reach Glasgow University amid Gaza conflict

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Three Palestinian sisters are appealing for assistance to leave Gaza and travel to Glasgow, where they have been offered unconditional places to study master’s degrees at the University of Glasgow.

Hadeel, 32, Heba, 30, and Malak, 28, who have chosen not to share their surname, have secured admission to postgraduate programmes but are facing significant financial and logistical barriers in relocating, News.Az reports, citing Glasgow Live.

The sisters require around £35,000 each to cover travel, visa applications, accommodation, and university-related expenses.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has made it extremely difficult for them to leave the territory, turning their academic opportunity into an urgent humanitarian challenge.

A fundraising campaign has been led by Kimberley Pearson, a 44-year-old youth mental health worker and therapist, who has developed a close online friendship with the sisters over the past two years. She described them as “inspirational, highly talented and highly educated.”

As part of her efforts, Pearson recently walked 75 miles from her home in the Scottish Borders to the University of Glasgow with her support dog to raise awareness and funds for the sisters.

She said she had been deeply moved by their determination and resilience, adding that their situation highlights both their academic promise and the difficult reality they face due to the conflict.

News.Az