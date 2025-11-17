Germany links resumption of arms sales to Israel with ceasefire compliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany said Monday that its decision to resume weapons exports to Israel, suspended in August, will depend on adherence to the current ceasefire and the continued delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid.

The suspension last summer, amid public pressure over the Gaza conflict, affected arms and systems that could be used in Gaza, while allowing exports deemed necessary for Israel’s self-defense. “The ceasefire is the basis for this decision, and we expect everyone to abide by the agreements made,” a government spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany stressed that humanitarian aid must continue “on a large scale and in an orderly manner.” Once restrictions are lifted, arms exports will return to a case-by-case review, with close monitoring of developments on the ground.

As one of Israel’s main arms suppliers after the United States, Germany provided roughly 30% of Israel’s major weapons imports from 2019 to 2023, including naval equipment like Sa’ar 6-class frigates used in the Gaza war. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed Germany’s move and urged other countries to follow suit.

Germany reiterated its commitment to supporting a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on a two-state solution, while also engaging in Gaza’s reconstruction.

