Palestinian President Abbas meets Pope Leo, calls for end to Gaza conflict

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, with both sides stressing the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and pursue a two-state solution.

The Vatican described the talks as “cordial”, highlighting the shared concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the suffering of civilians, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Abbas expressed gratitude to the Pope for his continued advocacy for “a just peace in Palestine” and efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, Wafa reported.

He also briefed the pontiff on what he called Israel’s escalation in the occupied West Bank, citing settler violence and violations of Christian and Islamic holy sites, particularly in East Jerusalem.

The meeting underscores the Vatican’s ongoing diplomatic engagement in efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace across the region.

