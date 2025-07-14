Yandex metrika counter

Panama struck by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

The US Geological Survey reported that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Monday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 1716GMT, 206 kilometers (128 miles) south of the Burica region in Panama at a depth of 10 km (6.21 mi), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities have not reported any casualties in the initial aftermath.

The US Tsunami Warning System confirmed there is currently no tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat following the earthquake.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

