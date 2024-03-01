Panamanian confident Azerbaijan will successfully host COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with his Panamanian counterpart Janaina Tewani on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers noted that although Azerbaijan and Panama are separated by a great distance, there are opportunities to develop cooperation in economic, transportation, investment, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other fields. Further development of cooperation within international organizations was underlined at the meeting.

FM Bayramov highlighted preparations for the COP29 session, the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Janaina Tewani expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and affirmed her country’s readiness to share its experience in the field of environmental protection.

