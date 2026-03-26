Parents must monitor children ‘24/7’ on Roblox, says developer

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An independent game developer for Roblox says the platform’s child safety measures, including age verification checks, do not go far enough. Roblox is the most popular gaming platform in the UK among children aged eight to 12.

In an interview, the developer, who asked not to be named, said parents should monitor their children on the platform “24/7, and if that’s not possible then they shouldn’t be playing Roblox," News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

A spokesperson for Roblox said safety is a top priority and that the platform has safeguards and filters designed to prevent harmful content and communications.

In 2024, Roblox averaged more than 80 million daily users worldwide, with roughly 40% under the age of 13.

The developer said he contacted the media after hearing comments from Roblox’s chief safety officer about the platform’s safety measures, including mandatory age verification checks introduced in the UK in January 2026.

He said his experience suggested the situation was not as secure as described.

Roblox allows users to create and play games in an open environment where players can interact with one another. Creators must provide descriptions and content ratings to assign games to appropriate age groups.

Users can monetise their games through advertising or by charging other players, while some developers are paid directly based on engagement.

Critics argue the platform should do more to protect young users, with concerns it could expose children to harmful or violent content or make them vulnerable to exploitation.

The developer said he had seen users being encouraged to interact inappropriately with strangers and reported cases of people attempting to move conversations off the platform, which is against Roblox rules.

He also said some games depicted violent scenarios or controversial real-world events.

Concerns can be reported through a moderation system, though he claimed only a portion of reports lead to action.

He advised parents to closely supervise their children’s use of the platform at all times.

Roblox said it takes action against users who violate its rules and uses age verification systems to limit interactions between different age groups. The company added that it monitors user behaviour and may request re-verification if inconsistencies are detected.

The platform has previously faced scrutiny over child safety. Roblox chief executive Dave Baszucki has said parents should rely on their own judgement when deciding whether their children should use the service.

Roblox has introduced mandatory age verification globally and implemented measures such as restricting communication between children and adults.

Several countries, including Russia and Turkey, have banned the platform over safety concerns. Indonesia has also included it in a list of platforms prohibited for under-16s, effective from 28 March.

In the UK, the government is considering additional measures to improve online safety for children, including possible restrictions on social media use, app time limits and curfews. Trials of these measures have been announced, though it remains unclear whether Roblox would fall under any future restrictions.

News.Az