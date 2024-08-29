Paris 2024: Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete claims bronze medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the first day of the para-taekwondo competitions at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games which kicked off today in Paris, one paralympian from the Azerbaijani team participated.

In the quarterfinals, Sabir Zeynalov faced Mitsuya Tanaka of Japan. After an intense match, Zeynalov emerged victorious with a score of 6-5.In the semifinals, he competed against Can Ozcan of Turkey. Sabir Zeynalov will now contend for the bronze medal against Tanwa Thankham of Thailand.Our para-taekwondo athlete fought with Thai Tanwa Tenkham and won a convincing victory – 12:3. This was our team’s first medal at the Paralympics.

