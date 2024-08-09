Paris-2024: Azerbaijani wrestler advances to 1/4 finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Giorgi Meshvildishvili, an Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler, triumphed in his initial match and progressed to the 1/4 finals at the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.

In the 125 kg weight category, Meshvildishvili went up against Egyptian Diaaeldin Abdelmottaleb in the 1/8 finals.He knocked it out of the park, winning the match with a score of 4:0, and securing a spot in the 1/4 finals.

