Paris-2024: Azerbaijani wrestler advances to 1/4 finals
- 1004690
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/paris-2024-azerbaijani-wrestler-advances-to-1-4-finals Copied
Giorgi Meshvildishvili, an Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler, triumphed in his initial match and progressed to the 1/4 finals at the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.In the 125 kg weight category, Meshvildishvili went up against Egyptian Diaaeldin Abdelmottaleb in the 1/8 finals.
He knocked it out of the park, winning the match with a score of 4:0, and securing a spot in the 1/4 finals.