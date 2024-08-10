Paris 2024: Azerbaijani wrestler advances to quarterfinal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestler and three-time world champion Haji Aliyev has begun his participation in the Summer Olympics in Paris with a victory, advancing to the 1/4 finals.

Aliyev, competing in the 65 kg weight category, faced Austin Klee Gomez from Mexico in the 1/8 finals and won the match with a score of 7:0.To note, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team in Paris includes six wrestlers: Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), who did not secure medals; Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who is competing for third place; and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), who also advanced to the 1/4 finals.

News.Az