Paris 2024: Azerbaijani wrestler advances to quarterfinals

Wrestling competitions continue at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, News.az reports.

In the 1/8 finals of Greco-Roman wrestling, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) faced Aik Mnatsakanyan, representing Bulgaria.

Despite getting injured in the first minutes of the match, the Azerbaijani wrestler demonstrated determination and managed to win the match: 2-0.

