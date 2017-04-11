“Paris” film screened in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Screening of “Paris”, a film directed by Cédric Klapisch was held at YARAT Contemporary Art Space within the French Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a Parisian, who is ill, and is wondering if he is going to die. His condition gives him a new look at the people he meets in Paris, AzerTag reports. Considering death has suddenly enhanced life, life of others and life of the whole city.

Market gardeners, a baker, a social worker, an architect, a homeless, a professor, a model, a clandestine Cameroonian ... All these people, who have nothing in common, are gathered in this City and in this movie. You may think they are not exceptional but, for each one of them, their life is unique. You may believe that their problems are insignificant, but for them, they are the most important in the world.

News.Az

News.Az