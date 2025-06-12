Paris moves to dissolve far-right and anti-fascist groups amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced on Thursday that one anti-fascist group and one far-right group had been officially dissolved.

"I am pleased that the organizations La Jeune Garde and Lyon Populaire were dissolved this morning in the Council of Ministers. Don't let anything slip by," Retailleau wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On April 29, Retailleau initiated adversarial proceedings against the anti-fascist Jeune Garde and the far-right Lyon Populaire group, accusing them of being "de facto groups provoking violent acts against individuals, provocations that often have results," according to BFM TV.

Retailleau also previously announced plans to dissolve the pro-Palestinian group Urgence Palestine, along with the other two organizations.

However, the decree for Urgent Palestine was not presented during Thursday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

News.Az