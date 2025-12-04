Paris reveals plans to mark US's 250th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next summer, central Paris will be painted in a new combination of red, white, and blue. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced Thursday that to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. in 2026, Paris Plages — an annual event in which the French capital transforms the banks of the Seine to give them an outdoor, beach-like atmosphere for the summer — would open on July 4 and celebrate America throughout the summer, News.Az reports citing Politico

Paris Plages began in 2002 and for the first time this summer included public swimming thanks to a €1.4 billion effort to clean up the famed river.

“It’s the perfect occasion to celebrate our incredible and strong relationship with the United States of America,” Hidalgo said alongside U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner at a news conference. “As Parisians we are very proud that our city holds a special place in the story of the United States.”

Hidalgo also said the Eiffel Tower would light up on the Fourth of July in the colors of the American flag.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the 249th anniversary of Benjamin Franklin's arrival to France seeking support for the American Revolution.

France is the United States’ oldest ally, and the Franco-American alliance will turn 250 years old in 2028.

Yet despite those centuries of shared history, the French aren’t always fond of their partners across the Atlantic. A survey published over the summer by the Pew Research Foundation found that just 36 percent of respondents in France had a favorable opinion of the U.S., down 10 percent from a year prior.

That hasn’t stopped Americans from trekking to Paris in droves, though. The City of Lights welcomed more American tourists than those from any other country last year.

