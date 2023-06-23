US Independence Day celebrated in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Independence Day of the United States of America was celebrated in Baku,News.az reports.

Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara and the U.S. Embassy in Baku welcomed guests this evening at a ceremony marking the 247th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's government and civil society, as well as foreign diplomats and media, the annual 4th of July reception celebrated American road trips and showcased both the diversity of the American cultural landscape and the vibrant, multi- faceted cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.

The theme of this year's event was the American Road Trip, featuring four cities emblematic of the United States' geographical and cultural diversity: New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

Guests experienced this rich diversity first-hand by sampling regional food and drink specialties and learning about the traditions and landscapes of Americans living in these metropolises.

Formally launching the gathering, Chargé d'Affaires Guevara told the guests, "When our nation first declared independence 247 years ago, few could have imagined that 13 small states in a far corner of the world would become a key friend and partner to countries around the globe. As we grew in strength and confidence, the United States resolved to be a positive force in the world."

News.Az