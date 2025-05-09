Yandex metrika counter

Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" exercise head to Türkiye

Participants of Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise head to Türkiye

Azerbaijan Army servicemen and aviation vehicles have departed for the fraternal Republic of Türkiye to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise, to be held in the city of Konya, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

A group of Azerbaijan Air Force personnel, along with Su-25 attack aircraft, will represent the country in the international exercise, which brings together military participants from multiple nations.

