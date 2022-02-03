Participation of Hungarian companies in reconstruction of Azerbaijan`s liberated lands discussed
03 Feb 2022
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.
The sides discussed the strengthening of the economic ties, promotion of new business initiatives and investments, and the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.