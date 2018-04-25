Pashinyan-Karapetyan talks will not take place

Pashinyan-Karapetyan talks will not take place

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations scheduled for April 25 between the Civil Contract party leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting PM Karen Karapetyan will not take place, the spokesperson of “Yelq” bloc Tigran Avinyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Tuesday.

According to Avinyan, a rally will be held at Republic Square at 19:00 on Wednesday.

Earlier MP Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference with foreign journalists that no member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), including Karen Karapetyan, can become the Prime Minister of the country.

News.Az

News.Az