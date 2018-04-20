Pashinyan: Situation is not under Serzh Sargsyan’s control

+ ↺ − 16 px

Situation is not under Serzh Sargsyan’s control right now, leader of “My Step” initiative Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square on Friday, AP

Speaking about authorities’ calls for dialogue, Pashinyan said they are already in contact with the authorities, because the people have taken power.

Pashinyan said 15 streets were blocked in Yerevan during the day in a massive action of civil disobedience that continues for the eighth consecutive day.

The actions were also held in other cities, he said, adding that the number of those gathered at Republic Square right now is unprecedented.

News.Az

