Pashinyan's wife sends message to Azerbaijan

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, will once again leave for Russia within the framework of the "Women for Peace" initiative.

According to Oxu.Az, Hakobyan told about this at a press conference in Yerevan.

"We are already preparing a visit. This campaign will continue," the wife of the Armenian prime minister noted, without telling, however, the specific date of the trip.

Anna Hakobyan said about her campaign during her visit to Moscow last July.

Noting that the main mission of the campaign will be the promotion of a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Anna Hakobyan, in particular, said:

"I think it does not matter how the conflict arose. The main thing is the fate of people, the lives of young men who pay for the conflict with life."

Then she asked women to bring this message to Azerbaijan.

Official Baku responded to this initiative by saying that Armenia must withdraw its occupation forces from Karabakh to achieve peace.

