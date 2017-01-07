Passenger traffic of Heydar Aliyev Airport reaches record high in 2016

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 3.26 million passengers in 2016, which is a record in Azerbaijan`s civil aviation history.

83.5 percent of passenger traffic accounted for international transportation. In 2016, 28 passenger airlines, including national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried out flights to the capital of Azerbaijan. 51.3 percent of the passengers traveling abroad accounted for AZAL. The top five popular foreign airlines included Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, FlyDubai and Qatar Airways.

Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai and Kiev topped the list of the most popular international destinations - last year passenger traffic to these cities hit 1.37 million passengers.

In 2016 Iraqi Airways, Fly Baghdad, ATA Airlines, Air Cairo, Komaviatrans and Russian low-cost airline Pobeda began operating flights to Baku.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

News.Az

News.Az