Paul vows to stun Joshua in heavyweight showdown

Joshua, who holds a record of 28 wins and four losses with 25 knockouts, is scheduled to face Paul (12-1, seven KOs) on Friday in Miami, with the fight set to be streamed live on Netflix, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Despite being a heavy underdog against the far more experienced Joshua, Paul insisted he is confident of pulling off a stunning victory.

“One of us is going to sleep. That’s what we’re going to do here. That’s what this heavyweight fight’s about. All glory to God. Thank you God, thank you Jesus for this moment. I’m so grateful for everybody,” Paul said during Wednesday’s open workout.

Paul added that Miami holds special significance for him, as it is where his boxing career began. “I started my boxing journey here in Miami. We’re bringing it back, and I’m going to shock the world and pull off the biggest upset in sports history,” he said.

Joshua, meanwhile, appeared calm and composed during his workout session, shadow boxing and working the pads before speaking respectfully about his opponent.

“It was an honour to be invited to America, to come and perform in front of some amazing people — the Miami crowd, the international crowd,” Joshua said. “So I just said: ‘It’s got to be done.’ I’ve got to give him respect, because I’m f------ ready.”

Joshua was joined in the ring by members of his new training team, including boxing trainer Iegor Golub and strength and conditioning coach Jakub Chycki, who also work with Oleksandr Usyk.