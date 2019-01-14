Pawel Adamowicz, Gdansk mayor, dies after stabbing at charity event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk has died in hospital, a day after being stabbed at a charity event.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was attacked on stage in front of hundreds of people on Sunday, BBC reports.

He was taken to hospital for stab injuries and underwent five hours of surgery at a local hospital.

A 27-year-old with a criminal record has been arrested over the attack. Police believe he used a media pass to gain access to the stage.

Poland's health minister on Monday confirmed Mr Adamowicz had died. "We couldn't win," Lukasz Szumowski told local media.

News.Az

