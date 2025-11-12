Yandex metrika counter

PayPal returns to UK market after nearly two years

PayPal announced on Wednesday that it is relaunching its services in the United Kingdom, nearly two years after restructuring operations there following Brexit.

The digital payments platform ​said customers ‌in the UK will have access to debit cards that can be used ⁠worldwide without ​any transaction ​fees, credit cards, and ‍its ⁠PayPal+ loyalty programme, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


