PayPal returns to UK market after nearly two years
Photo: Bloomberg
PayPal announced on Wednesday that it is relaunching its services in the United Kingdom, nearly two years after restructuring operations there following Brexit.
The digital payments platform said customers in the UK will have access to debit cards that can be used worldwide without any transaction fees, credit cards, and its PayPal+ loyalty programme, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.