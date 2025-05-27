Peacebuilding requires active youth involvement - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Resolution 2250, adopted by the UN Security Council in 2015, was an important milestone emphasizing the role of youth in society, the Interim President and CEO of the International Center for Religion and Diplomacy (ICRD) of the US, Martine Miller, said, News.Az reports.

She made the remark at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

Miller noted that in 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2250, which emphasizes the role of youth in society, the importance of their participation, making their voices heard, and the contribution they make to peace in their communities. “This initiative was developed and promoted by young people themselves,” she said.

The official emphasized that there is a lot of work underway to implement the resolution, although youth activism was already evident before it was passed.

“Previously, young people were often presented as a 'time bomb'. But in reality, they are a 'tide' that needs to be channeled. Young people need to be seen, heard, and included as full partners in building peace and security,” she said.

News.Az