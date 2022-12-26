Peaceful Azerbaijanis will continue protests on Khankandi-Lachin road unless demands are met: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

For more than 15 days, environmental activists, civil society members and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests, demanding an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits under Vardanyan’s leadership, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.Az.

The lawmaker said the number of peaceful protesters is growing day by day.

“The protesters also call for the prevention of the transportation of weapons and ammunition, spies and terrorists from Armenia and third countries through the Lachin road, which is intended for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

“Vardanyan and Harutyunyan, in order to cover up their deeds and draw the attention of pro-Armenian circles to put pressure on Azerbaijan, point out that an alleged humanitarian crisis exists there. During the recent rally in Khankandi, Vardanyan openly called for further separatism and terrorism,” Osmanov added.

Refuting Armenia’s claims about the “blockade” of the Lachin road as baseless, the Azerbaijani MP stated that the road is not blocked and is open for humanitarian purposes.

“Vehicles pass unhindered along the Lachin road, and the protesters did not block the road,” he said.

“By holding a rally, Vardanyan and Harutyunyan try to hide their deeds and abuse the people living there. Nothing will change. The peaceful Azerbaijanis will continue protests unless their demands are met,” said MP Osmanov, stressing that Azerbaijan has the right to conduct an anti-terrorist operation on its territory at any time.

News.Az