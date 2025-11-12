Pentagon denies Israeli media reports of a U.S. base near Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States rejected reports suggesting it plans to deploy troops to the Gaza Strip, following Israeli media claims that Washington was preparing to construct a $500 million military base near the area.

A senior Pentagon official said the reports were “inaccurate,” insisting that while the US military is engaged in planning discussions with international partners, no American forces would operate inside Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“To be clear, no US troops will be deployed into Gaza. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” the official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“As a planning organisation, US military personnel are currently working with international military partners to develop potential options for basing international troops that are part of a future International Stabilisation Force.”

The official added that the proposed force would support President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and preparing for a post-conflict administration in the territory.

Israeli outlets Ynet and Shomrim had earlier reported that Washington was planning to construct a major base capable of housing several thousand troops near Gaza’s border, a project they described as marking a significant escalation of US involvement. Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the installation would be the first large-scale American military base on Israeli soil and would underscore Washington’s deepening commitment to stabilising Gaza after the war.

The newspaper added that the US had previously deployed a THAAD missile defence system in Israel, which was used to intercept Iranian missiles and drones during a 12-day conflict with Israel, reflecting what one Israeli official called “Washington’s determination to be directly involved in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Currently, around 200 US military personnel are stationed in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, at the Civil–Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), which monitors the ceasefire and is expected to take charge of humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, replacing Israel’s COGAT mechanism.

The ceasefire, which took effect on October 10 under a 20-point plan backed by Washington, includes the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, large-scale reconstruction efforts and the creation of a new governing structure excluding Hamas.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 69,000 people and injured over 170,000.

