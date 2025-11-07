Mystery package sickens several at US Military Base

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspicious package delivered to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland has left several people ill, prompting an evacuation and hospitalizations.

Officials said the incident occurred after an individual opened the package, which reportedly contained an unknown white powder. The affected individuals were taken to the Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews and a HAZMAT team responded immediately, setting up a security cordon around the area. Preliminary tests showed no hazardous materials, but authorities are continuing to investigate.

Joint Base Andrews, located near Washington, D.C., is home to Air Force One and other key U.S. military aircraft. The Office of Special Investigations has taken over the case, while the Department of Defense has yet to comment.

News.Az