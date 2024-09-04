Pentagon develops unmanned boats for military operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon is intensifying its efforts to develop advanced autonomous unmanned boats designed to supply U.S. troops over vast distances across the world's oceans. This initiative, announced by Brigadier General Simon Doran, a representative of the U.S. Marine Corps Command, during a conference organized by Defense News and reported by TASS, reflects a strategic priority in response to contemporary challenges.

In his speech, General Doran underscored the critical importance of integrating unmanned systems into the U.S. Armed Forces, particularly in light of current global challenges and geopolitical shifts, such as the conflict in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted that autonomous systems offer significant advantages, including the ability to conduct operations without direct human involvement, thereby reducing risks to military personnel and increasing the efficiency of missions. General Doran provided further details on the project, explaining that the design of the new autonomous boat was inspired by the tactics of Latin American drug traffickers, who use stealth methods to transport contraband over long distances. “It’s essentially a narco-submarine that’s 55 feet long (about 16.7 meters), but now it will serve an entirely different purpose. It is fully autonomous, capable of traversing thousands of miles, and can transport a wide range of cargo, including weapons, fuel, and supplies,” he explained.According to Doran, these boats will be particularly vital for carrying out missions in strategically important areas like the Indo-Pacific region, where secure and efficient logistics are crucial. “These systems should have been operational yesterday,” the general emphasized, highlighting the urgent need for their rapid deployment. He also noted that before these technologies can be widely adopted, they must undergo comprehensive testing to ensure they can make autonomous decisions in dynamic situations and handle complex tasks.Moreover, the general mentioned that the use of autonomous unmanned boats requires continuous support from U.S. Navy vessels to ensure the safety of both the boats and other ships in the area. “We need to ensure that our new autonomous systems can operate in full coordination with the rest of the naval fleet, providing protection and security for both military and civilian assets,” he added.The push to develop autonomous systems showcases the Pentagon's commitment to innovation and technological advancement in military operations. These new systems promise to revolutionize logistics and supply methods, minimizing risks to personnel and enhancing the speed and efficiency of operations, ultimately contributing to global security and stability.

News.Az