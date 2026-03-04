Pentagon releases video of US torpedo attack on Iranian warship
- 04 Mar 2026 23:34
- 04 Mar 2026 23:44
Photo: Screengrab
The Pentagon has released a video showing the US torpedo attack on an Iranian warship, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
A US submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
Sri Lanka’s navy recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 sailors after the sinking of the vessel described as one of Iran’s “prize ships.”
By Ulviyya Salmanli