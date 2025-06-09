Pentagon to deploy 700 marines to Los Angeles amid unrest, official confirms

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a battalion would be sent, but for now, the Insurrection Act is not expected to be invoked.

National Guard troops expected to rise to 2,000

The number of National Guard troops is expected to rise to 2,000 by Wednesday and until then, the Marines are expected to provide support. It is unclear what exactly they will be doing.

The official added the situation was fluid and could change.