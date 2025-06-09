About 300 California National Guard troops were deployed to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell a third day of protests over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, a step Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called unlawful.
Pentagon to deploy 700 marines to Los Angeles amid unrest, official confirms
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers move in on demonstrators in front of LA City Hall during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, US June 8, 2025. (photo credit: Reuters/Barbara Davidson)
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a battalion would be sent, but for now, the Insurrection Act is not expected to be invoked.
National Guard troops expected to rise to 2,000
The number of National Guard troops is expected to rise to 2,000 by Wednesday and until then, the Marines are expected to provide support. It is unclear what exactly they will be doing.
While the US military cannot perform law enforcement activities inside the United States without invoking the Insurrection Act, the Pentagon often is called to respond to national crises, from the border mission to disaster relief to health emergencies. For example, during the pandemic, the US military set up temporary hospitals.