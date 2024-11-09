Peru holds meeting on Belt and Road cooperation with China
The Annual Meeting on Pragmatic Cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Framework between Peru and China was held on Friday, according to the organizers, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
The attendees had an in-depth discussion on new opportunities for bilateral cooperation under the BRI framework and future development.
A series of pragmatic results were achieved at the meeting, including the release of the think tank report "Jointly Promoting High-Quality Development and Building an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future."
The new Spanish-language version of the Belt and Road Portal, an official site in Spanish for the BRI, was launched at the meeting, where the Latin America Liaison Office of the Belt and Road Economic Information Association was also officially inaugurated.
The attendees also visited a photo exhibition on pragmatic BRI cooperation between China and Latin America during the event.
The event, jointly organized by the China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency and Peru's Andina News Agency, was co-organized by the China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd.
Present at the meeting were more than 100 guests, including officials and representatives from government, businesses, media, and think tanks from China and Peru.
