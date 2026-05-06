'It’s part of the game': Neymar addresses Robinho Jr. slap - VIDEO

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Neymar has publicly apologised after a heated training ground incident involving Santos teammate Robinho Jr., saying he “lost his head” but insisting the situation has been resolved.

The controversy began after reports that Neymar allegedly struck Robinho Jr. during a training session following a dribbling move by the 18-year-old forward. Santos subsequently opened an internal investigation into the incident, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

🚨Agora:



Acabou de vazar vídeo Neymar AGREDINDO Robinho Jr no CT do Santos.



Esta semana explodiu o caso: durante o treino de domingo (03/05) no CT Rei Pelé, Neymar e o jovem Robinho Júnior, de 18 anos, se desentenderam.

Segundo a acusação, o camisa 10 teria se irritado após… pic.twitter.com/YfkrYcQd72 — Oblíquo (@oobliquo) May 5, 2026

Speaking after Santos’ 1-1 draw with Deportivo Recoleta, where he scored and later embraced Robinho Jr. on the bench, Neymar addressed the situation directly.

“If they want an apology to the press, here it is,” he said. “I had already apologised to him and his family. I did overreact, yes. It could have been different, but I ended up losing my head.”

He added that he had already spoken to the squad and cleared the air internally. “We got together again, I apologised in front of the whole group. He also apologised. We thought it was sorted.”

Robinho Jr., the son of former Brazil and Real Madrid forward Robinho, had initially reported the incident to the club while experiencing what he described as “a moment of intense anger.” He reportedly claimed Neymar used offensive language, tripped him, and slapped him during the session.

However, the teenager later accepted Neymar’s apology and moved to calm the situation.

“That’s what happened,” Robinho Jr. said regarding the alleged slap. “He realised straight away that he’d gone too far, apologised several times, and I accept his apology.”

He also rejected suggestions that the incident was linked to any desire to leave Santos, stressing his commitment to the club and saying he remained focused on his development.

Neymar, meanwhile, argued that the reaction had been exaggerated due to his public profile.

“Anyone who plays football knows this happens — fights, clashes, slaps,” he said. “It’s football, it’s part of the game. Sometimes things get interpreted in a very different way and it gets blown out of proportion.”

Santos head coach Cuca also commented on the episode, saying it was harmful for the club at a difficult time.

“It wasn’t right, even if it can happen,” he said. “No one wins in a situation like this. The biggest loser is Santos.”

The club is currently struggling for form, with no win in their last seven matches across all competitions, adding further pressure amid the off-field controversy.

News.Az